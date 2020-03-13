Touro University Nevada will move all classes online as of March 16

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a written statement sent to 8 News Now, Touro University Nevada announced it will move all their classes to remote/online instruction as of Monday, March 16.

Although the university does not have any confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on its campus, the university made the decision to go virtual as a “precautionary measure.”

“Administration and faculty are doing everything to ensure as little disruption as possible to the learning experience of students. Program directors will be in touch with the appropriate groups to communicate how they will proceed, particularly with specific modifications as they pertain to scheduled laboratories and examinations. Clinical rotations will continue as scheduled until further notice. The remote coursework and lesson plans will continue for several weeks, until it is deemed safe to resume courses on campus.“ Cherryl Kaopua, Faiss Foley Warren

The campus’ offices will remain open for business, however, the school is urging anyone who may be sick with flu-like symptoms is asked to stay home and seek medical attention.