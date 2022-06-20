Touro University Nevada graduates 150 students from the College of Health & Human Services program. ( Credit: Touro University Nevada)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s largest medical school celebrated the graduation of 150 students from the College of Health and Human Services programs on Monday.

The university’s spring commencement took place in the new Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

The graduating class includes students from the university’s nursing, occupational therapy, and physical therapy programs.

Many of the students who graduated this week were on the frontlines in different capacities during the 2020 pandemic.

“It is common during our day and age to say that, due to COVID, the past two years were skipped out on; however, as many were hunkering down at home social distancing, my fellow graduates and I were both working on the frontlines while advancing our nursing practice,” said John Paolo Domingo, a nurse in the Las Vegas Valley graduating from Touro University Nevada’s MSN-Family Nurse Practitioner Program.