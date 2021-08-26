Touro University Nevada seeking healthy volunteers for COVID-19 study

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a new study that could change the way medical experts research COVID-19.

Touro University Nevada is trying to look at how antibodies are being produced by people in the Las Vegas community and they are looking for volunteers.

Between August and December, people age 18 and older, who weigh at least 110 lbs. are being asked to participate in the study and donate a blood sample.

Dr. Amy Stone is an Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Touro University Nevada and says the study could help with future COVID-19 research down the road.

“All of this information can help us understand where we need to put our resources of the public health efforts and lead to hopefully new treatments and vaccines,” said Dr. Stone.

Participants will have the option to know if their blood samples indicate whether they have antibodies against COVID-19.

Results of this study will be shared with the Southern Nevada Health District and published in peer-reviewed journals in the summer of 2022.

Touro University Nevada COVID-19 study

WHO: Healthy men and women ages 18 and older and weighing at least 110 lbs.

Healthy men and women ages 18 and older and weighing at least 110 lbs. WHEN: Appointments are available between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and are scheduled through email

Appointments are available between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and are scheduled through email WHERE: Southern Nevada Public Health District Main Clinic in partnership with Touro University Nevada, 280 S. Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107

For more information on how to volunteer for the study, email: TUNCOVID19Study@gmail.com

