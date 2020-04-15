Touro University Nevada donates 80K masks to local hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Touro University Nevada, home to Nevada’s largest medical school and only school of osteopathic medicine, is helping local hospitals after it received a donation of 80,000 medical-grade and surgical masks.

The Cyrus and Michael Tang Foundation, a private foundation, donated the masks. Michael Tang purchased masks from China and flew them to the U.S. He is now donating them to Chicago medical facilities and to Touro University Nevada for distribution to local healthcare providers and first responders.

The university, per Mr. Tang’s request, is donating the masks to area hospitals, local physicians, medical centers, senior care facilities and first responder agencies.

Each hospital will be provided with up to 1,000 of each type of mask.

Touro University Nevada’s first donation of masks were made Wednesday to Henderson Hospital.

The university is accepting requests for masks from medical facilities and clinics, senior care centers and other ancillary medical providers.

To make a request, visit www.tun.touro.edu/mask or call (702) 777-3919.