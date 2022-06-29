LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 200 new medical students from Touro University at Henderson volunteered with Southern Nevada nonprofits Wednesday in the school’s Day of Service.

The tradition is one new students can experience during orientation week at Touro, home to Nevada’s largest medical school, according to a news release.

Students from Touro’s College of Health and Human Services and the Master of Medical Health Sciences programs volunteered at several local nonprofits, including Three Square, Opportunity Village, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, Salvation Army, Spread the Word Nevada and Project 150.

The day fulfills part of Touro’s mission of service to humanity, providing students an opportunity to learn to live the mission before beginning their studies, according to a news release.