Tourists talk rise in COVID cases ahead of busy Fourth of July weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may be seeing more people putting their masks back on this Fourth of July weekend, as large crowds are expected on the Las Vegas Strip for fireworks Sunday night. The next couple of days will also be jam-packed with several concerts and events.

But we are in an area with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the nation. 8 News Now spoke with visitors who are aware but still want to explore, with caution.

Las Vegas has always been a popular destination for Independence Day, and this year, there will be energy like never before.

#FourthofJuly Tourism in #Vegas. It’s busy! Places are booked, shows are packed and getting a dinner reservation takes planning! So how are people feeling about this as #COVID numbers rise in Nevada? Details at 5/6pm #8NN pic.twitter.com/o3aS42RiM6 — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) July 2, 2021

“Very, very busy, but it’s okay because it is worth the wait everywhere you go,” said Ron Brown, visiting from Texas.

The options for something to do and see are endless along the Strip. Bruno Mars is set to perform at Park MGM, Miley Cyrus at Resorts World and an EDM concert with Illenium will take place Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

“We’ve just seen the sites, gone to some restaurants,” shared Kevin Warner, visiting from Dubai, “tried to see a show, but it’s so busy that we couldn’t get a ticket to a show.”

While visitation is up, so are COVID cases.

“It’s really scary,” said Brianne Riley, who is visiting from California. “My husband and I have been vaccinated, but my kids have not yet. They wear masks in California, but here, it was different.”

Avery Bartley, visiting from Indiana, shared, “I’m feeling okay with the numbers and the safeness … a lot of the staff and waiters have been wearing masks, which makes me feel more comfortable.”

Warner says masks are a requirement in Dubai.

“Living in Dubai, it’s a requirement there, so we are used to it, and it felt strange to walk out and not have a face mask on.”

In Clark County, there has been no discussion of another mask mandate, placing new restrictions on large gatherings or vaccination requirements to attend events.