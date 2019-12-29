Tourists look forward to #VegasNYE on the Strip

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 01: Fireworks illuminate the skyline over the Las Vegas Strip during an 8-minute-long pyrotechnics show put on by Fireworks by Grucci titled “America’s Party” during a New Year’s Eve celebration on January 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. An estimated 318,000 visitors gathered to watch more than 80,000 fireworks shoot from the rooftops of hotel-casinos to welcome the new year. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is the last weekend of the year, and more than 300,000 people are in town to celebrate 2020. Las Vegas is one of the top destinations for New Year’s, with everything from big fireworks to big-time concerts from top artists.

8 News Now reporter, Bianca Holman, spoke with tourists who are choosing to spend their last moments of the year in Las Vegas.

For some tourists, including Ian Scott from Scotland, it is their first time in the valley.

“We’re going to LAVO for a meal so we can see the fireworks… we’ve heard good things,” Scott said.

For others, New Year’s in Las Vegas is about experiencing something new, or different.

“In Israel, we usually stay at home, we have a good meal, all the family is together, eating and laughing,” Sigalit Ziegler said.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be blocked off and filled with thousands of people counting down to 2020.

Another tourist 8 News Now spoke with said they are on a business trip and plan to stay away from the large crows on the Strip and Fremont Street.

“Honestly, I’m going to be in my hotel room recovering from training and going to sleep early,” Sonny Wong, a tourist from Canada said.

If you are planning on spending time on the Strip during the celebration, it is good to remember that no large bags or strollers are allowed.

Also, you cannot have glass cups or bottles.