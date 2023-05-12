LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As street vendors and artists made their way onto the Las Vegas Strip, 8newsnow.com found out how rules regarding permits in Clark County compare to those in the City of Las Vegas.

As street vendors and artists move their way onto the Las Vegas Strip (KLAS)

Anyone who has visited the Strip lately has probably noticed a few changes.

“It gets cluttered,” Las Vegas local Kim Clark said.

Street vendors line Las Vegas Boulevard, specifically in front of the Bellagio, selling paintings, tarot readings, and homemade music videos.

“I think it’s better to kind of have it in one area,” Clark said. “And not as spread out.”

Some have said it seems similar to what we see with buskers on Fremont Street. Some, like art vendor Rahi Otlani, told 8 News Now they’ve moved their stations for a few reasons.

“Different energy,” Otlani said of the Strip. “The fountains, the music.”

He specifically cited more room and fewer regulations, referencing an avoidance of busker permits and placements within city limits downtown.

As street vendors and artists move their way onto the Las Vegas Strip (KLAS)

“Every two hours we need to change the circle,” he explained of working on Fremont Street. “And sometimes, most of the time we can not find a circle, especially for me.”

Therefore, 8 News Now asked Clark County what their regulations are regarding vendors and performers.

Clark County Business License gave us the following statement:

“It is unlawful for business to be conducted on the public right of way, in this case along the sidewalk of Las Vegas Boulevard. Clark County Business License will be working to address this issue along the resort corridor.”

As street vendors and artists move their way onto the Las Vegas Strip (KLAS)

In addition, 8 News Now spoke with several Metro Police officers on the Las Vegas Strip, who told us vendors working as ‘artists,’ and not selling food or drinks are allowed to stay.

“I have a chair to sit,” Otlani said. “And my customer can sit.”

Otlani told 8 News Now this new location is an opportunity to reach a new audience, while others walking through the area said they wish something would change.

“I think if we are going to have it,” Clark concluded of vendors in the area. “It needs to be more centrally located.”