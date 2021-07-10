Tourists brave the heat for Las Vegas getaways

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is heating up — not only with the many events making a comeback this weekend — but the thousands of tourists coming in for them are braving these record breaking triple digit temperatures.

The heat did not stop tourists from going on with their plans and making the most of their time in Las Vegas.

“This is really hot,” said Amando Gavino, visiting from Virginia. “I was in the military. Qatar was hot, but this is hot.”

“Right now, it is really hot, but we are enjoying the weather and enjoying the time with friends,” said Victor Ventura, visiting from Salt Lake City. “I think this experience is really amazing.”

The Rogers family is visiting from New York and came prepared for the heat.

“We each have our own fan like this with water, and we are just trying to keep cool we are also wetting the top of our hats,” added Jan Rogers.

They were amongst the dozens of people that stood in line to take a picture with the Las Vegas sign. They say the extreme heat does not scare them.

“It’s ok, you are on vacation and you got to live the good life,” said Eric Rogers.

A lot of these folks say they will continue to find creative ways to stay cool and go on with their plans that they originally had before they knew it would be this hot.