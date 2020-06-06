Tourist hits first major jackpot at Caesars Palace since its reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Palace saw its first major jackpot Friday, just a day after it reopened their doors to the public and welcomed back tourists to Las Vegas.

A tourist from Los Angeles is feeling pretty lucky after winning more than $650,000 at the resort.

The guest hit a major progressive jackpot of $670,637 on “Let It Ride” Friday evening.

Caesars Palace says the guest did not want to be identified.

Caesars Palace reopened its doors on Thursday, June 4 at 10 a.m. after being closed for more than two months, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flamingo and Harrah’s Las Vegas, two other Caesars Entertainment properties, also reopened on Thursday.

