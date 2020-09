LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tourist experienced some luck in Las Vegas this Labor Day weekend.

According to Caesars Entertainment, a player visiting Paris Las Vegas on Saturday hit a 7-card straight flush jackpot of more than $552,000 on Face Up Pai Gow.

The player who cashed in on the big jackpot was visiting from Connecticut and decided to not be identified.

Caesars says that when asked what they plan to do with the winnings, the player said it will be going into their retirement.