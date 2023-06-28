LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of visitors to Las Vegas is up more than 10% compared to last year, and a big part of that is coming from convention attendance.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) reports that convention attendance is up 38.5% compared to last year, with 2.7 million attendees so far this year compared to about 2 million last year at this time. About 13% of visitors in May were in Las Vegas for a convention.

Convention attendance is up 16.1% compared to this time last year. That segment of visitors is important to the Las Vegas metro area, helping to fill midweek hotel rooms.

The number of visitors overall in May was 3.49 million, compared to 3.44 million last year. Overall visitation is up 10.8%, according to the LVCVA’s Wednesday report.

Southwest Airlines crews work at Reid International Airport on June 15, 2023. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

And statistics released Tuesday by Reid International Airport show 4,952,530 arriving and departing passengers used the airport in May. That’s an 8.2% increase compared to May 2022. Year-to-date numbers show growth of 18.7%, with 23.2 million arriving and departing passengers.

The average hotel price on the Strip hit $194.66, while hotels downtown were an average of $108.25. Neither of those prices include resort fees.

Hotel rooms in Las Vegas averaged $183.40 in May. That’s slightly above prices in 2022, and $40 higher than prices before the pandemic, the LVCVA report showed.

An important statistic on resorts’ profitability — RevPAR, or revenue per available room — showed patterns similar to hotel room prices. RevPAR in May 2023 came in at 154.79, a 4.3% increase over May 2022.

Hotel occupancy has leveled off since March, settling at 84.4% in May, the LVCVA report shows.

In the Reid Airport report, Southwest Airlines continues to lead all other airlines in Las Vegas, carrying 35% of all air passengers. Southwest carried 10.1% more passengers in and out of Reid compared to May 2022. Spirit Airlines saw the strongest growth — 26.1% compared to May 2022. Spirit remains the second-largest carrier at Reid Airport.

International flights are coming back, improving by 20.1% over May 2022 (288,372 passengers). So far this year, international travelers to and from Reid Airport have increased by almost 60%.