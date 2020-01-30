Tourism official reacts to possible case of coronavirus in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the possible case of coronavirus in the valley, the outbreak is getting everyone’s attention, especially because of Las Vegas’ tourism industry.

China represents the fifth-largest market for international visitation to Las Vegas. It is also a popular destination to celebrate Chinese New Year, but the number of growing cases is starting to impact lives.

“It is a big scare right now. Everybody is afraid of this whole coronavirus,” said William Wong of the Asian Chamber of Commerce. “This is a time with the Chinese New Year traditionally everyone traveling home.”

Wong says his friends in china tell him since the outbreak there are fewer people outside. He says they are also in need of masks.

“You never know where people are coming from,” Wong said. “Vegas is a destination, one of the places where a lot of Asian people love to come.”

Sunny Health DPC Medical Doctor Ga Geong Lee says this week more and more people are coming in afraid they may have the virus.

“People are very concerned because they remember SARS from couple years back and there is definitely a fear factor,” Lee said.

And they fear two things — those who travel to China and packages sent from China.

“Viruses to live on objects,” Lee added.

It’s important to note — McCarran Airport is not among the US airports screening for the virus, and there are no direct flights from China to here.

It’s up to the CDC to recommend screening here if needed.