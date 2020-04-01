Tourism, hospitality workers will ‘Light Up Las Vegas’ in car parade down the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ tourism and hospitality industries have been some of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. To spread positivity, workers are showing support for one another in a car parade that will “Light Up Las Vegas” Wednesday night.

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., hundreds of tourism and hospitality workers will drive single file along the Las Vegas Strip to show the world that Las Vegas’ tourism industry will recover.

Organizers will begin the drive from the parking lot of Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG) at McCarran Sunset Business Park, located at 1421 E. Sunset Road. A mobile billboard emboldened with tourism-promotional messages will lead the way, organizers say.

From there, the parade of cars will continue onto Las Vegas Boulevard heading north, and will pass the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign on their way to Fremont Street.

The “Light Up Las Vegas” Las Vegas Strip drive will practice social distancing guidelines and participants will not exit their vehicles at any point.

The event is open to the public. Organizers are asking those that would like to join to do the following:

Drive in single file, occupy one lane of Las Vegas Boulevard

Be aware of construction on LV Blvd; if you wish to exit at any point, please do so at the Spring Mountain Rd/Sands Ave intersection

Drive safely, observe all traffic signals

The drive comes after several Strip properties lit up messages of hope and love across their hotels this week to show support for first responders and those that are helping fight the pandemic.