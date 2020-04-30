Tourism, convention attendance plunge more than half in March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Visitors to Las Vegas dropped 58.6% in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled travel plans for Americans and people around the world, according to figures released Thursday by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Canceled conventions sent attendance figures lower at about the same rate, reflecting a 54.8% decline compared to March 2019.

And both factors took a toll on an important gauge of revenue for resorts — revenue per available room — which fell from $143.77 in the first half of March to $57.22 in the second half. That’s a drop of 53.3%

Gaming revenues plunged even more dramatically, down 38% in Clark County and 45% on the Las Vegas Strip. A Wednesday report detailed those declines.

Hotel rooms, usually 91.5% full, were mostly unused in the last half of the month, with occupancy dropping to 39.8% for March. On the Strip, occupancy dropped from 92.9% to 29.4%.

The hard numbers show:

1,531,100 — visitors in March, 2020

— visitors in March, 2020 3,697,100 — visitors in March, 2019

— visitors in March, 2019 249,800 — convention attendance in March, 2020

— convention attendance in March, 2020 552,200 — convention attendance in March, 2019

The big declines have already taken a bite out of year-to-year comparisons, with visitor volume 18.3% lower over the first three months of 2020. Convention attendance is down 13% compared to the first three months of 2019.

The two weeks beginning March 17 — the day Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered “non-essential” businesses closed — are just the start of the impact on the economy and the people who relied on paychecks in the hospitality and tourism industries.

Figures for April will show an even steeper economic decline when they are available.