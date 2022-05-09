LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Tour de France “mass participation” experience is coming to Las Vegas, giving cyclists the opportunity to see what it’s like for the top cyclists on the world’s biggest stage.

L’Étape Las Vegas by Tour de France is just the second event in the U.S., and will be here next year, scheduled May 13-14, 2023. The event will launch from Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

A news release on Monday announced the event, which will include 75-mile, 50-mile and 25-mile route options, along with family and kids rides.

L’Étape by Tour de France bills itself as “the world leader in mass participation cycling events that offers amateur cyclists the ability to race or ride a stage of the Tour de France in their own back yard.”

A fan fest is also planned. It will be modeled after the Village Départ, the legendary gathering point for the Tour de France.

A formal announcement is planned before the Aviators game Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark Plaza, outside the main entrance on Pavilion Center Drive. The announcement is scheduled at 5:30 p.m., involving officials from L’Étape Las Vegas by Tour de France, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Las Vegas Ballpark, Clark County and Southern Nevada Bicycling Coalition.

San Antonio hosts the only only L’Étape event currently in the U.S., and it’s scheduled on May 15.

This year’s Tour de France starts July 1 and runs through July 24.