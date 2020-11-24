Tougher COVID-19 restrictions now in effect for 3 weeks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At midnight, Nevada businesses were forced to cut capacity and both private and public gatherings were reduced in size.

It’s a move to reduce the spiking COVID-19 positivity rate.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “Statewide Pause” impacts restaurants, gyms, casinos, and even people’s homes and requires face masks at every public or private gathering space.

The new restrictions will reduce capacity limits to 25% or 50 people, whichever is less. For restaurants, this will apply to both indoor and outdoor dining and the restaurants must follow strict social distancing.

These restrictions are creating more uncertainty for restaurant owners, during a year when some had to shutdown due low traffic from the pandemic.

Carlos Gomez is the catering director at C & C Kitchen and Catering which opened a few months ago. While he’s staying hopeful, he is worried this will be a difficult few weeks.

“We are fairly new we are a small business we’re struggling,” he said. “It’s been very difficult — you know — it’s day to day unfortunately there’s very little traffic here.”

The restrictions will also apply to private gatherings, such as Thanksgiving. Private celebrations will be limited to 10 people or less, from no more than two households.

The three-week pause does not apply to retail stores, or personal services such as hair or nail salons.