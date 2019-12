LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights are wrapping up their three-game East Coast road trip Thursday in New York.

The task was tough taking on the Islanders and eventually losing in overtime 3-2 ending the Knights four-game winning streak. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ there’s a defacto public service announcement for the holidays. The message is to dish out some pre-game marital advice from Canadian comedian Ian Bagg.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.