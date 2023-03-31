LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Touch-A-Truck gives the community a chance to get up close to more than 60 work vehicles including fire trucks and it also raises money for a good cause.

During this yearly event, children can explore the vehicles, inside and out, and even blow the horns.

The family fun event takes place a Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is hosted by non-profit Family to Family Connections which provides free parenting classes and resources to Nevada families.

Event coordinator Jillyn Matthiesen said Touch-A-Truck is the primary source of funding for Family to Family Connections programs and it’s hoped this event will raise $60,000. The programs and resources are offered for free and help parents become empowered to be advocates for their children and help the children learn the social and developmental skills needed for school.

If you have a child who is sensitive to loud noises, there’s a horn-free session from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tickets are $8 online and $12 at the event. Children two and under are free. You can find more information at this link.