Total Wine among businesses issued emergency suspensions in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County released a list of nonessential businesses its Department of Business License has issued emergency suspensions to. Alcohol retail giant Total Wine was among them.
These citations and suspensions come after Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following is a complete list:
- Dragons Gym, 3075 E. Flamingo #102 : Emergency suspension
- Smokers, 3310 S. Nellis Blvd #4 : Emergency suspension
- 511 Tactic, 4305 Dean Martin Dr.: Emergency suspension
- DSW Designer Shoes, 3785 S. Las Vegas Blvd.: Emergency suspension
- Vegas Auto Carwash, 4942 Peralite Ave. : Emergency suspension
- Sesma’s Car Wash, Mobile Car Wash: Emergency suspension
- Liquor World, 6410 S Rainbow Blvd : Emergency suspension
- Jones Liquor, 7080 S Jones Blvd Ste Suite 101 : Emergency suspension
- XO Liquor, 4825 W. Flamingo Rd: Emergency suspension
- Liquor Land, 6105 W. Tropicana Ave.: Emergency suspension
- Total Wine & More, 6885 S. Las Vegas Blvd.: Emergency suspension
- Rainbow Cigarettes, 4012 S. Rainbow Blvd: Emergency suspension
- Foliate Furniture, 7000 Placid St: Emergency Suspension
- Trailer Source, 3112 N. Nellis: Emergency suspension
In total, Clark County reports 71 businesses have voluntarily closed, 18 have been suspended and five cited.