Topgolf Las Vegas gets ready for football season with Monday night cornhole tournaments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Topgolf Las Vegas has a special way of gearing up for football season, and it’s called the return of ‘Monday Night Cornhole Tournaments.” Every Monday night, during Monday Night Football the cornhole tournaments, will be set up inside The Toyota Yard section of TopGolf.
Sports fans of all ages can get in on some friendly competition while enjoying the ultimate sports viewing experience on the 48 foot high-definition screen. There’s also plenty of seating and an extensive food and beverage menu.
Local teams are encouraged to pair up and register to participate in the weekly Monday Night Cornhole Tournaments. Winning teams will receive prizes such as YETI coolers, show tickets, football jerseys, VIP Topgolf experiences, and more. Registration for the tournaments are free. One registration is valid for a team of two. To register, go here.
LIST OF TOURNAMENT DATES:
- Sept. 9 – Texans Saints vs. Broncos Raiders
- Sept. 16 – Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets
- Sept. 23 – Chicago Bears vs. Washington Redskins
- Sept. 30 – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Oct. 7 – Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Oct. 14 – Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
- Oct. 21 – New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
- Oct. 28 – Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Nov. 4 – Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
- Nov. 18 – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Nov. 25 – Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Dec. 2 – Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Dec. 9 – New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Dec. 16 – Indianapolis Colts vs. New Orleans Saints