LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People across the Las Vegas valley celebrated the Fourth of July in many different ways from pool parties to barbeques. However, several residents also celebrated by using illegal fireworks. Clark County released the top three ZIP codes with the highest firework complaints for 2023.

From June 28 to July 4, there were 12,463 complaints reported to Ispyfireworks.com with 10,199 of those on July 4. This is about a 15% drop compared to 2022 which had a total of 14,673 complaints with 11,077 of those reported on the Fourth of July.

Clark County said the ZIP code with the third most complaints in 2023 was 89117, which encompasses the Lakes and Peccole Ranch, with 388 reports. This ZIP code was not in the top three for 2022.

The ZIP code with the second most complaints in 2023 was 89108, which was also the ZIP code with the second most complaints in 2022. In 2023 there were 485 complaints in the ZIP code compared to 473 complaints in 2022.

The ZIP code with the most amount of complaints in 2023 was 89123 in the south valley with 531 reports. In 2022, 89123 was the ZIP code with the third most complaints with 464 reports. The ZIP code saw about a 14% increase from 2022.

In 2022, the ZIP code with the most amount of complaints was 89148, which encompasses Rhodes Ranch in the southwest valley, with 582 complaints.

While the county saw a decrease in reports, the Clark County Fire Department responded to nearly 100 fires between 6 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. The department said while they can assume fireworks are to blame, the final tally will come in a few days as the department confirms the causes of the fires.

Clark County wants to remind residents that the allotted time to shoot off fireworks ended at 11:59 p.m. on July 4. If you have any leftover fireworks, do not set them off.