Top sign spinners compete for world title in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a competition that seems like it was made specifically for ESPN: The Ocho. Top sign spinners from across the country and around the world made their way to Fremont Street this weekend for the 2020 World Sign Spinning Championship.

In the 13th annual competition, the atmosphere extended up and down Fremont Street, with dozens of people stopping by to check out the action.

Competitors have about 30 seconds to show their skills, by flipping, breaking dancing and busting out all the tricks they have with their signs. The freestyle competition area resembles a dance circle, compete with a hype man and stands packed with fans.

8 News Now got some tips from the current world champion Matthew Doolan.

Doolan told 8 News Now he is currently tied for fourth heading into day two. He also said he expects to bring home a second title.

About 100 people were on hand for round one of the competition Friday afternoon. Doolan took the time to meet some of his fans in the stands.

2019 Sign Spinning World Champ Matthew Doolan meets some of his fans.

The competition is a two-day event composed of three rounds. Over 75 competitors compete for a spot in the top-25 to make it through to day two. From there, the best 10 spinners earn a shot in the finals.

For a link to the live stream of day 2, check out AArow Sign Spinners Facebook page. It kicks off Saturday at noon. The final round starts around 5 p.m. and should wrap up at 6 p.m.