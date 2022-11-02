LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — F1 has announced the four drivers that will be in Las Vegas and driving during the Launch Party being held on the Strip this Saturday.
In a Tweet, F1 wrote, “The cards have been dealt. The hand is stacked. See @lewishamilton, @schecoperez, @georgerussell63 & @alex_albon in Vegas at the official @F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party on November 5 2022.”
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is the name many will recognize even if not a fan of the sport. Currently, Hamilton ranks fifth in the 2022 F1 standings out of 22 drivers.
However, Lewis’s teammate George Russell, who is also from Britain will also be here. Russell is currently ranked ahead of Lewis in fourth place.
The current number two-ranked driver, Sergio Pérez, will also be here in Las Vegas. Pérez is a driver for Red Bull Racing and is from Mexico.
Also making his way to Las Vegas is Thai-British racing driver Alex Albon who is currently competing for Williams Racing, under the Thai flag. Albon is currently ranked at number 19 in the 2022 F1 standings.
Launch Party Details
The F1 Launch Party will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Caesars Palace and will be open to the public. Drivers are also expected to hit high speeds in front of some of the world’s most iconic landmarks while driving a short circuit track on the Las Vegas Strip.
- 11 a.m. -The Launch Party begins with the Pit Stop Challenge, Esports Simulators, activations, car and trophy photo opportunities, and more in the Fan Zone at Caesars Palace
- 5:50 p.m. – Live Car Run on Las Vegas Blvd. with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Teams
- 6:30 p.m. – Drone show above Caesars
- 6:45 p.m. – Introduction of drivers and teams on the main stage
- 11 p.m. – Official afterparty with Alesso at OMNIA Nightclub
The first 500 fans (21 and older) to attend the party will have a chance to get a complimentary ticket for a private VIP celebration that same night that will include a performance by The Killers.