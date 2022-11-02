LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — F1 has announced the four drivers that will be in Las Vegas and driving during the Launch Party being held on the Strip this Saturday.

In a Tweet, F1 wrote, “The cards have been dealt. The hand is stacked. See @lewishamilton, @schecoperez, @georgerussell63 & @alex_albon in Vegas at the official @F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party on November 5 2022.”

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – NOVEMBER 15: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates winning a 7th F1 World Drivers Championship on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 15, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – MARCH 26: Pole position qualifier Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 26, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

LE CASTELLET, FRANCE – JUNE 20: George Russell of Great Britain and Williams poses for a photo during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on June 20, 2019 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by James Bearne/Getty Images)

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 07: Alexander Albon of Thailand and Red Bull Racing looks on in the garage during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 07, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images,)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is the name many will recognize even if not a fan of the sport. Currently, Hamilton ranks fifth in the 2022 F1 standings out of 22 drivers.

However, Lewis’s teammate George Russell, who is also from Britain will also be here. Russell is currently ranked ahead of Lewis in fourth place.

The current number two-ranked driver, Sergio Pérez, will also be here in Las Vegas. Pérez is a driver for Red Bull Racing and is from Mexico.

Also making his way to Las Vegas is Thai-British racing driver Alex Albon who is currently competing for Williams Racing, under the Thai flag. Albon is currently ranked at number 19 in the 2022 F1 standings.

Launch Party Details

The F1 Launch Party will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Caesars Palace and will be open to the public. Drivers are also expected to hit high speeds in front of some of the world’s most iconic landmarks while driving a short circuit track on the Las Vegas Strip.

11 a.m. -The Launch Party begins with the Pit Stop Challenge, Esports Simulators, activations, car and trophy photo opportunities, and more in the Fan Zone at Caesars Palace

5:50 p.m. – Live Car Run on Las Vegas Blvd. with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Teams

6:30 p.m. – Drone show above Caesars

6:45 p.m. – Introduction of drivers and teams on the main stage

11 p.m. – Official afterparty with Alesso at OMNIA Nightclub

The first 500 fans (21 and older) to attend the party will have a chance to get a complimentary ticket for a private VIP celebration that same night that will include a performance by The Killers.