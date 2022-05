LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Orleans will be hosting the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam at The Orleans Arena on June 11.

The event will feature top freestyle, pop, and dance artists of the 80s and 90s, performing their greatest hits. Performers include Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, Exposé, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Montell Jordan, and more.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $31.65 plus tax and fees. For more information, visit www.orleansarena.com.