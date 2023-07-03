LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Preparations for a safe Fourth of July have begun as many around the Las Vegas valley are gearing up for big celebrations.

“We’ve definitely heard a lot of fireworks going off throughout the nights,” Jason Santos a Las Vegas resident said.

He is among many who have noticed the loud sounds across the valley this past weekend as people gear up for the holiday.

Jordan Moore with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue told 8 News Now that the reports have already been coming in.

“We’ve already gotten calls regarding fireworks, illegal fireworks specifically,” she said.

However, the City of Las Vegas feels they have a better handle on the situation due to people using its website to report what they’ve seen instead of calling 911, which the fire department discourages unless it’s an actual emergency.

Only safe and sane fireworks are allowed in the Las Vegas Valley over the holiday weekend. (KLAS)

“This year we are better prepared because of people reporting on Ispyfireworks.com. We’ve been able to create a heat map each year so you start to see how many people are cited, and because of that we can deploy more fire officials to those areas,” Moore added.

In 2022, Metro’s Firework Task Force issued 53 citations and confiscations.

Clark County shared the top three zip codes with the highest fireworks complaints for last year, with a whopping 582 reports located in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Clark County shared the top three zip codes with the highest fireworks complaints last year. (KLAS)

Ronnie Serquinia from Phantom Fireworks shared with 8 News Now what fireworks have been the top sellers this season.

“A lot of what we sell are fountains,” he said. “They can shoot red sparks and whistle while the others can shoot a variety of sparks and go around all over the place.”

A person can be cited up to $1,000 in addition to the cost it takes to discard the hazardous materials if caught lighting up illegal fireworks. Only ‘Safe and Sane’ Fireworks are allowed in the Las Vegas Valley.