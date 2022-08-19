LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The valley’s top water users in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas are being revealed after 8 News Now requested the data from the local water districts.

Topping the list of all residential properties in Las Vegas is the large compound owned by the prince of Brunei, according to the Las Vegas Water District.

This property at Spanish Trail on the valley’s southwest corner used more than 13 million gallons in 2021. That’s up from 12 million in 2020 and over 100 times more than the average home.

The number two property is owned by the Adelson family.

In Henderson, eBay founder Piere Omidyar comes in first using 9.3 million gallons last year. Number two in Henderson is the Greenspun family.

Other recognizable names that made the lists in 2020 and again in 2021 include Steve Wynn, Phil Ruffin, Mike Tyson, Dana White, the Fertitta family, and Floyd Mayweather.

The North Las Vegas water district also responded to the request for the top residential water users, however, it listed the top residential property owners and managing companies including apartment owners and homeowner associations.