Live Now
Coronavirus death toll passes 4,000 worldwide

Top insurance companies waive co-pays, cover telemedicine to protect American seniors

Local News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — President Trump and Vice-President Pence met Tuesday morning with health insurance company representatives to discuss the coronavirus and the health insurance industry’s response.

During the meeting, the vice-president revealed that the companies, who cover nearly 240 million Americans, have agreed to waive co-pays for coronavirus testing, and surprise billing for coronavirus treatment.

Medicare and Medicaid have agreed to cover telemedicine to protect American seniors, according to Vice President Pence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories