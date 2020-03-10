Top insurance companies waive co-pays, cover telemedicine to protect American seniors

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — President Trump and Vice-President Pence met Tuesday morning with health insurance company representatives to discuss the coronavirus and the health insurance industry’s response.

President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @Mike_Pence met with executives of health insurance companies, who are taking important steps to help Americans. pic.twitter.com/osF2dj6QLL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 10, 2020

During the meeting, the vice-president revealed that the companies, who cover nearly 240 million Americans, have agreed to waive co-pays for coronavirus testing, and surprise billing for coronavirus treatment.

Medicare and Medicaid are covering telemedicine to protect American seniors—and defending all patients against surprise billing.



More from Vice President @Mike_Pence: pic.twitter.com/KkkCeXOvxS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 10, 2020

Medicare and Medicaid have agreed to cover telemedicine to protect American seniors, according to Vice President Pence.