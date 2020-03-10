Top insurance companies waive co-pays, cover telemedicine to protect American seniors

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — President Trump and Vice-President Pence met Tuesday morning with health insurance company representatives to discuss the coronavirus and the health insurance industry’s response.
During the meeting, the vice-president revealed that the companies, who cover nearly 240 million Americans, have agreed to waive co-pays for coronavirus testing, and surprise billing for coronavirus treatment.
Medicare and Medicaid have agreed to cover telemedicine to protect American seniors, according to Vice President Pence.