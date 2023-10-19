LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) – There are always new trends in cosmetic surgery emerging almost every year due in part to celebrities and social media influencers whose looks shape beauty standards.

Stefany Escobar Espinoza, a 30-year-old mother of three young girls, decided to make some changes to her appearance to boost her self-confidence.

“I wanted to feel more comfortable about myself,” she told 8 News Now. “I wanted, to feel better.”

She told 8 News Now she waited until her girls were back in school, and set up a consultation and several procedures with Mia Aesthetics in Las Vegas.

“We’re seeing an uptick in women seeking breast surgeries, tummy tucks, we call them mommy makeovers,” Espinoza’s surgeon, Dr. Dana Towle explained.

Being a mother is something to cherish, but it can change a woman’s body along with aging.

“Most people end up with a little extra skin on bellies, breasts sag, and they want to go back to where they were, or as close as we can get them to that,” Dr. Towle added.

“I wanted to be able to wear certain things that I was able to wear before my kids. So that is why I ended up getting my mommy makeover,” Espinoza added.

The most recent statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons show that in 2022, Americans had one and a half million plastic surgery procedures.

The top five include liposuction, breast augmentation, tummy tucks, breast lifts, and eyelid surgery.

While it may not be in the top five, the Brazilian butt lift gained a massive boom in the late 2010s.

“Mommy makeover consists of breasts, breast lifts. I also got a BBL and a tummy tuck, which also includes lipo suction,” Espinoza added.

She said he couldn’t be happier, with the transformation.

“I healed very fast, I didn’t have any complications,” she told 8 News Now.

Every person is different, so the cost of the same procedure can vary greatly from one person to the next.

The location of the surgery and the experience of your doctor can also impact the price.