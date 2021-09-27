Top Cop Award: Fundraiser to help fallen Metro officer’s family travel to nation’s capital for national award

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special fundraiser event is taking place this week to help the family of fallen Metro officer Lt. Erik Lloyd.

On Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 a fundraiser will be held at Nevada Coin Mart to raise funds to help send Lt. Lloyd’s family to Washington D.C. to attend the annual Top Cop Awards.

Lt. Lloyd passed away last July after a battle with COVID-19.

Community members are invited to attend this fundraiser and sell items at the local shop to help.

The proceeds from each transaction will go towards funding Lt. Lloyd’s family trip to the nation’s capital where Lt. Lloyd will be memorialized at the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.

Top Cop Family Fundraiser

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 30, 9: 00 A.M.

WHERE: Nevada Coin Mart, 4065 S. Jones (Jones & Flamingo)

If you are unable to attend the fundraiser but would like to help click HERE to donate online.