Top CCSD schools for COVID: Arbor View breaks 200 cases, counts rising at middle, elementary schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arbor View High School tops the list of schools with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, and it’s the first school to report more than 200 cases.

Arbor View has had 50 new COVID-19 cases reported since Jan. 14, when schools began a five-day “Stop the Spread” pause. Spring Valley High School had 42 cases reported over that time, making it the school with the second-highest growth in cases.

Information released by the school district on Friday indicates student attendance has been down, with 84.2% of students in school on Wednesday, 85.97% on Thursday and 84.31% on Friday. The district said average attendance is about 90%.

Reports for “licensed staff” — which includes teachers — show 1,323 absences on Wednesday, 1,335 absences on Thursday and 1,571 absences on Friday. The district said those numbers were better than average.

Numbers below are taken from the Clark County School District’s dashboard, which updates daily. The number after each school indicates the cumulative total of cases at each school since July. The dashboard combines cases for students, teachers and staff for each school. Generally, student cases make up 70% of each total, and the remaining 30% of cases involve teachers and staff.

High Schools (Top 20)*

Arbor View High School — 209 Mojave High School — 194 Centennial High School — 177 Spring Valley High School — 163 Desert Oasis High School — 158 Shadow Ridge High School — 157 Liberty High School — 156 Durango High School — 149 Rancho High School — 149 Foothill High School — 146 Clark High School — 141 Cimarron-Memorial High School — 139 Green Valley High School — 138 Coronado High School — 137 Desert Pines High School — 137 Legacy High School — 133 Sierra Vista High School — 131 Basic Academy of International Studies — 129 Las Vegas High School — 127 Chaparral High School — 123

*– Numbers for Moapa High School are no longer visible on the dashboard.

(See the Clark County School District dashboard here.)

Middle Schools (Top 10)

Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts (Middle School) — 84 Lied Middle School — 78 Lois & Jerry Tarkanian Middle School — 74 Mike O’Callaghan Middle School — 73 Ralph Cadwallader Middle School — 71 Walter Johnson Junior High School — 69 Clifford O. (Pete) Findlay Middle School — 67 Del E. Webb Middle School — 67 Brian & Teri Cram Middle School — 65 Barry and June Gunderson Middle School — 65

Elementary Schools (Top 10)

Beverly Mathis Elementary School — 69 Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School — 59 Elise Wolff Elementary School — 58 Thomas O’Roarke Elementary School — 57 Betsy Rhodes Elementary School — 53 Henry & Evelyn Bozarth Elementary School — 53 Frank Lamping Elementary School — 51 Clarence Piggott Elementary School — 50 Aldean Comito Ries Elementary School — 49 Nate Mack Elementary School — 48

West Preparatory Academy — also known as Charles West Middle School — operates classes for all grade levels. A total of 71 cases have been reported there.