ESMERALDA, Nev. (KLAS) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thanksgiving near Tonopah. Troopers say a single vehicle rolled over and the male driver died after being ejected from the car.

Just before 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving, NHP Troopers responded to the crash on US-6 in Esmeralda, approximately 20 miles west of Tonopah.