Top 5 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The beginning of a new year often brings renewed hope and a fresh start. Few would disagree that after the past two years we are all due for an easier transition into 2022.

As the Christmas season comes to a close nothing could be better in helping avoid the withdrawal of the holiday season or what many call the January slump.

Whether you are a music lover or a sports fan there is an event listed below for just about everyone to set their own personal countdown clock to.

Here’s a look at the top events hitting Las Vegas in the coming months you won’t want to miss.

1. Lovers & Friends 2-day Music Festival

Lovers & Friends gets underway on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15 at the Las Vegas Festival grounds.

The announcement in 2021 caused quite the stir on social media when the music festival initially posted the line-up of 90’s performers set to take to the stage.

The listing drew so much attention that festival organizers decided to add a second night of music.

The highly anticipated line-up will include Lauryn Hill, Usher, Nelly, Timbland, and Nelly just to name a few performers.

Many of the tickets appear to be sold out on the festival’s website, however, a waitlist has been posted.

Luxury VIP travel packages are also still available on the festival’s website.

2. The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Las Vegas will play host to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. PST at Allegiant Stadium. Three Las Vegas Raiders will be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2022.

Three Raiders make NFL pro bowl 2022

Punter A.J. Cole, defensive end Maxx Crosby and linebacker Denzel Perryman have been named to the team.

3. Weekends with Adele

The Las Vegas residency for singer Adele came on the heels of her fourth studio album entitled, 30.

Her exclusive residency at the Colosseum at Caesars was first announced back in November of 2021.

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 24: CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

Since then the Grammy-winner has been performing two shows each weekend in January at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Her weekend performances will continue through Saturday, April 16.

4. The 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30 at Allegiant Stadium.

Plans for the draft could include elements from the 2020 virtual draft.

The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

5. The Dollar Loan Center opens

The Dollar Loan Center will be the new home for the Henderson Silver Knights and is set to open in early 2022.

The team will begin playing at the center on Saturday, April 2, where they will face the Bakersfield Condors.

The Silver Knights will play a total of eight games at the brand new, state-of-the-art community facility to finish the regular season.

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson (KLAS-TV)

The center will be an enclosed 6,000-seat multi-purpose venue and will replace the Henderson Pavillion.

The new spot is located adjacent to the Henderson West Police Station on Green Valley Parkway, south of the 215 beltway.