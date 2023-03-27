LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It doesn’t take hours to steal a catalytic converter – just 66 seconds, according to Carfax.

Carfax crunched the numbers, and now we know what the top 10 targeted vehicles in Nevada are for catalytic converter theft, and what you can do to best protect your car.

An estimated more than 153,000 vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen across the US last year, according to Carfax.

In Las Vegas, Metro police reported more than 2600 thefts.

“These thieves are brazen, hitting dealerships at night, apartment complexes, even stealing in broad daylight,” Patrick Olsen, Editor in Chief at Carfax, said.

While a catalytic converter will fetch between 50 and several hundred dollars, it’s really about the precious rare metals inside whose values have all spiked, he added.

“Platinum, palladium goes for 1000 bucks an ounce. Rhodium can go for 10,000 dollars an ounce. It’s a really attractive target for thieves.”

The Top 10 most targeted vehicles for catalytic converter theft in Nevada are:

Honda Accord Ford F Series Truck Honda CR-V Ford Econoline Chevrolet Cruze Toyota Prius Subaru Forester Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Equinox Dodge Journey

Here’s what you can do to protect yourself:

Park in well-lit areas close to public entrances.

Regularly move your car’s spot or use a closed garage.

Install an anti-theft device, motion-sensitive lights, and cameras in your parking area.

Consider comprehensive insurance as liability insurance does not cover a catalytic converter theft.