Top 10 for COVID-19 cases: Southern Nevada’s nursing, assisted living and rehab hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year after COVID-19 appeared in Southern Nevada, more than half of Nevada’s skilled nursing facility residents have tested positive for the virus, according to information from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Nevada nursing homes were hit hard during the pandemic. Here’s a look at the 10 facilities in Southern Nevada that have reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Information from the Nevada DHHS shows that more than half (50.61%) of the residents in skilled nursing facilities statewide have tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic. And 29.13% of staff at skilled nursing sites have tested positive.

At assisted living facilities, 28.49% of residents have tested positive. And 21.99% of staff at assisted living facilities have tested positive.

Transitional Care of Las Vegas at 5650 S Rainbow Blvd. had more cases than any facility in the state.

Two facilities not listed in our graphic are in Northern Nevada: Alta Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Reno, which reports 183 total cases including 14 deaths, and Mountain View Health and Rehab in Carson City, which reports 151 cases including 25 deaths.

Deaths statewide

Deaths at these state-regulated sites have also gone down in recent weeks after record levels in December and January.

The Nevada nursing homes, assisted living sites and rehab hospitals with the most COVID-19 deaths are: