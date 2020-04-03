“Tooty-Flutey Friday!” Nate plays “Viva Las Vegas” to lighten the mood in these tough times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In case you haven’t heard, it’s Tooty-Flutey Friday.

8 News Now Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum brought out his flute again Friday morning while broadcasting from home.

Two weeks ago he played “Tomorrow” from the Broadway musical “Annie.” Last week it was our state song, “Home Means Nevada.”

Well, this morning Nate brought out his inner Elvis and playing a stirring rendition of “Viva Las Vegas” while 8NewsNow tower cameras highlighted some of the city’s well-known landmarks.

Nate’s been playing the flute since he was in 5th grade (“way back when!”) and says he’s proud that his songs are bringing smiles to viewers’ faces in these troubled times.

Please feel free to share because we're all