LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More women have gotten into “the trades” and finding it to be a very productive career path. One woman started a nonprofit to encourage young girls to do it too.

Our local trade school is also seeing more women enroll.

“If you like math and science, this is the job for you.”

Judaline Cassidy is the founder of the nonprofit Tools and Tiaras. She works with girls ages 6 to 14 teaching them that jobs don’t have genders.

“We expose them to careers in the construction industry and male-dominated careers like plumbing, aviation industry, sheet metal, electrical, welding and tiles,” Cassidy explained.

Cassidy didn’t have the financial means to attend university, so a trade was the next best thing. She became a plumber and 25 years later, still loves it.

Cassidy was in las vegas recently for a convention, and to launch her kids coloring book.

“I want kids to see that plumbers protect the health of the nation, we improve people’s lives every single day with plumbing, we do much more than install toilets and unclog bowls.”

“We’re seeing more women coming into these trades because they see other women being successful,” Ryan Woodward said.

Woodward, CEO of National Technical Institute has seen enrollment at its many southern Nevada locations explode since the pandemic.

The curriculum is contractor built with contractors approving what is taught. There has been an uptick of women mastering the HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades.

“They get hired right on the spot because the contractors understand that when they are good, they are very very good,” Woodward said.

Cassidy said this career has given her the ability to succeed in life, debt-free, and give back to her community.

“I am an immigrant. I grew up poor. I love this country. It afforded me the ability to have a house, a 401k plan.”

Cassidy’s daughter followed in her footsteps. Of the trades, she’s a sheet metal worker.

And while Cassidy’s camp and workshops through Tools and Tiaras are offered to girls in New York, she said anyone can start a chapter in their hometown.