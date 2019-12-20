TOO CUTE: Dog steals Christmas toys at police station

FRANKLIN, Maryland (CNN) — The Franklin Police Department has been collecting toys for children ahead of the holidays for the Santa Foundation.

“We’ve has several officers that have worked very hard to make sure that some of the kids in town and the community that have needs will have something to open on Christmas,” said Deputy Chief James Mill, Franklin Police.

When a couple toys went missing – they quickly identified a suspect. They caught him on camera – in the act.

“When they saw him walking out of the classroom they were like what is he doing?”

Officers recorded as Ben Franklin, their therapy golden retriever, tries to evade officers with a stolen baby doll in his mouth. Officers pursued him and found evidence of past crimes hidden under a desk.

Apparently, when Ben saw the toys he thought they all belonged to him.

Now, Ben is banned from this room but he will get to keep the toys he already took.

Ben didn’t deny the crime – in fact he seems quite proud of it – but it’s unlikely he will face charges.