Too close to call: Nevada races that are still undeclared

A Clark County election worker scans mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on November 4, 2020 in North Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vote totals tabulated this morning leave many races too close to call. One Clark County Commission race and several state legislative races remain undecided. Ballot Question 1 is also too close to call.

Clark County Commission

Republican Stavros Anthony trails Democrat Ross Miller in a tight race for the District C seat.

Miller has 73,149 votes (50.2%) — 509 votes more than Anthony’s 72,640 (49.8%).

Incumbents Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Michael Naft and William McCurdy II appear headed to victory in their races.

Question 1

With 94% reporting, Ballot Question 1 was failing (“No” votes). If that holds, the Nevada Constitution would remain unchanged, keeping the Board of Regents in charge of state universities.

“No” votes are currently at 604,358 (50.5%), while votes to change the constitution are at 592,360 (49.5%).

Nevada Senate

In the Nevada Senate District 6 race, Democratic incumbent Nicole Cannizzaro holds a slim lead over Republican challenger April Becker with 81% of the ballots counted. Cannizaro has 32,431 votes (50.7%), with Becker 841 votes behind at 31,590 (49.3%).

In District 5, Democrat Kristee Watson has 30,961 votes (48.7%), 173 more than Republican Carrie Buck, who has 30,788 (48.4%). Libertarian candidate Tim Hagan took 1,846 votes. 100% of the vote is in.

Nevada Assembly

With 72% reporting, the State Assembly District 37 race between Democrat Shea Backus and Republican Andy Matthews is separated by 556 votes. Matthews leads with 17,924 votes (50.8%) over Backus, who has 17,268 votes (49.2%).

In State Assembly District 4, Republican Richard McArthur leads Democrat Connie Munk by 1,865 votes with 89% reporting. McCarthur has 20,850 votes (52.3%), and Munk has 18,985 votes (47.7%).

In Assembly District 4, Democrat Lesley Cohen leads Republican Steven Delisle by 1,045 votes. Cohen has 18,626 votes (51.5%), while Delisle has 16,581 votes (48.5%). 100% of the vote is in.