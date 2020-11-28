Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, passes away at 46

LAS VEGAS – FEBRUARY 17: Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh poses after delivering a keynote presentation at the MAGIC clothing industry convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center February 17, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Zappos.com is a shoe and clothing online retailer. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tony Hsieh, former CEO of retail giant Zappos and founder of DTP, has passed away at the age of 46.

DTP Companies, formerly known as the Downtown Project, released a statement, confirming the passing of their “visionary.” It reads:

Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world. Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life. On behalf of all DTP Companies employees and staff, we would like to express our deepest condolences to Tony’s family and friends who have all lost Tony as a cherished loved one, visionary and friend. Tony was highly regarded by all of his fellow friends and colleagues in the tight-knit family at DTP Companies, so this heartbreaking tragedy is one that affects many involved. We ask that you continue to respect the family’s privacy during this most difficult and challenging time.” DTP Companies

Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio says Hsieh passed away in Connecticut. No other details have been released.

Fazio later added:

He was a humanitarian. A forward thinker who saw the happiness ahead of dollars. He bridged businesses, community and all walks of life towards the end. Tony was a kind visionary. He helped revitalize DTLV and believed in people’s passions. There is no human that met Tony and didn’t fall in love with his humanity.”

Hsieh founded DTP in 2012. The initiative put $350 million into real estate, entertainment and tech startups around Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas.

Gov. Steve Sisolak expressed his condolences in a Tweet Friday night:

Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas. Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends during this difficult time https://t.co/7TXBUDWZe0 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 28, 2020

Derek Stevens, owner of two Downtown Las Vegas properties, Tweeted:

Supporting this City and the people within it, Tony Hsieh changed the landscape of Downtown Las Vegas. Our community will miss him greatly, rest in peace. I will miss him greatly. pic.twitter.com/eWmAvgLyPM — Derek Stevens (@DerekJStevens) November 28, 2020

The news of his death comes just three months after he announced his retirement from Zappos, a company he co-founded in 1999. The retailer, which started out purely selling shoes, expanded its empire to include everything from handbags to clothing and accessories. It was sold to Amazon in 2009 for around $1.2 billion.