LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tony Hawk will be hosting the “Weekend Jam” skate and music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on May 12 through 14.

The event will be held in honor of Hawk’s birthday, and will feature skateboarding, live music, video games, and food trucks.

The weekend will feature a Vert Alert exhibition hosted by Hawk with professional skateboarders, a street park, gaming lounge, and skate shop.

The lineup of musicians will include Modest Mouse, Descendents, DEVO, X, Cold Cave, The Vandals, Warish, Rough Francis, and The Downhill Jam.

X-Games competitors Andy Macdonald, Bucky Lasek, Rune Glifberg, and Sandro Dias will also be at the event.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. each day of the weekend. The full schedule is below:

Thursday, May 12

Men’s and Women’s Skate Qualifiers from 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Welcome party at 6 p.m.

Performances by Cold Cave, DEVO and Warish

Gaming activation

Punk Rock Paint Brushes and Art Auction

Friday, May 13

Men’s and Women’s Skate Semi-Finals from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Legends Skate Demo

Performances by Descendents, Rough Francis and The Downhill Jam

Gaming activation

Punk Rock Paint Brushes and Art Auction

Saturday, May 14

Men’s and Women’s Practice and Finals from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Best trick competition at 6:15 p.m.

Performances by Modest Mouse, X and The Vandals

Awards ceremony and speech by Tony Hawk

Gaming activation

Tickets for the event range from single-day general admission at $49.50 to 3-day platinum VIP at $249.50. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit this link.