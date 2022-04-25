LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tony Hawk will be hosting the “Weekend Jam” skate and music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on May 12 through 14.
The event will be held in honor of Hawk’s birthday, and will feature skateboarding, live music, video games, and food trucks.
The weekend will feature a Vert Alert exhibition hosted by Hawk with professional skateboarders, a street park, gaming lounge, and skate shop.
The lineup of musicians will include Modest Mouse, Descendents, DEVO, X, Cold Cave, The Vandals, Warish, Rough Francis, and The Downhill Jam.
X-Games competitors Andy Macdonald, Bucky Lasek, Rune Glifberg, and Sandro Dias will also be at the event.
Doors will open at 1 p.m. each day of the weekend. The full schedule is below:
Thursday, May 12
- Men’s and Women’s Skate Qualifiers from 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- Welcome party at 6 p.m.
- Performances by Cold Cave, DEVO and Warish
- Gaming activation
- Punk Rock Paint Brushes and Art Auction
Friday, May 13
- Men’s and Women’s Skate Semi-Finals from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Legends Skate Demo
- Performances by Descendents, Rough Francis and The Downhill Jam
- Gaming activation
- Punk Rock Paint Brushes and Art Auction
Saturday, May 14
- Men’s and Women’s Practice and Finals from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Best trick competition at 6:15 p.m.
- Performances by Modest Mouse, X and The Vandals
- Awards ceremony and speech by Tony Hawk
- Gaming activation
Tickets for the event range from single-day general admission at $49.50 to 3-day platinum VIP at $249.50. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit this link.