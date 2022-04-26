LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk says he is canceling the “Weekend Jam” skate and music festival that was originally planned for a three-day event in May.

The Downtown Las Vegas event was scheduled to be held in honor of the skateboarder’s birthday.

Hawk tweeted the announcement to his followers on Tuesday afternoon. His full statement is as follows below.

I’m devastated to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances we must cancel the Weekend Jam event in Vegas planned for May 12-14. My apologies to those who planned to attend the event and the talent that made themselves available. I hope to revisit this concept in the future. Tony Hawk

No other information has been released at this time.