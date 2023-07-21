LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the music world remembers Tony Bennett, here’s a look at photos of the beloved singer in his prime in Las Vegas.

Bennett was a Las Vegas fixture for years, playing the Copa Room at the Sands, the Las Vegas Hilton, the Desert Inn and Caesars Palace. A collection of photos from the archives of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority appears below.

A tribute to Bennett will play on the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision screen on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, to celebrate his music. Excerpts from the songs “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Rags to Riches” and “The Best is Yet to Come” will be featured. The shows will be at 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said on Twitter Friday, “My favorite memory of Tony Bennett was when he serenaded me at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health with one of his first songs, and my very favorite, “Because of You!” What a beautiful man and extraordinary artist. He will be missed.”

Tony Bennett at the Las Vegas Hilton on April 18, 2008. (Courtesy, LVCVA Las Vegas News Bureau Archive)

Tony Bennett at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas on Nov. 5, 2004. (Courtesy, LVCVA Las Vegas News Bureau Archive)

Desert Inn with Tony Bennett advertised on the marquee for New Year’s Eve in 1999. (Courtesy, LVCVA Las Vegas News Bureau Archive)

Tony Bennett and David Brenner on the marquee at the Sands, March 19, 1980. (Courtesy, LVCVA Las Vegas News Bureau Archive)

The Desert Inn marquee advertises Tony Bennett and David Brenner on May 16, 1979. (Courtesy, LVCVA Las Vegas News Bureau Archive)

Tony Bennett poses on a bicycle in front of the Sahara on March 2, 1977. (Courtesy, LVCVA Las Vegas News Bureau Archive)

Tony Bennett performs Sept. 19, 1972, at the Las Vegas Hilton. (Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau) (Courtesy, LVCVA Las Vegas News Bureau Archive)

Tony Bennett at the Flamingo Hilton on July 16, 1974. (Courtesy, LVCVA Las Vegas News Bureau Archive)

Tony Bennett, left, and comedian Don Rickles at Bennett’s opening night party at the Riviera on the Strip on Oct. 26, 1971. (Courtesy, LVCVA Las Vegas News Bureau Archive)

Pedestrians walk down the Strip as the MGM Grand marquee displays an image of Tony Bennett during a celebration of the Keep Memory Alive’s 20th annual Power of Love gala honoree Thursday, May 19, 2016. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau) (Courtesy, LVCVA Las Vegas News Bureau Archive)

Singer Tony Bennett arrives at Caesars Palace during the resort’s 50th anniversary gala Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau) (Courtesy, LVCVA Las Vegas News Bureau Archive)

Only days after celebrating his 90th birthday, Tony Bennett performs at Caesars Palace 50th Anniversary Gala in the Octavius Ballroom at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 6, 2016. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau) (Courtesy, LVCVA Las Vegas News Bureau Archive)

Tony Bennett on a cable car promoting, Tony Bennett Brings His Heart to the Hilton! 11 day only April 27-May 7 in front of the International in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 27, 1972. Las Vegas News Bureau

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 20: Lady Gaga (L) performs with Tony Bennett during her ‘JAZZ & PIANO’ residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga, left, and Tony Bennett pose in the press room with the award for best traditional pop vocal album for “Cheek to Cheek” at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. Bennett died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga.