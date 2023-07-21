LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the music world remembers Tony Bennett, here’s a look at photos of the beloved singer in his prime in Las Vegas.
Bennett was a Las Vegas fixture for years, playing the Copa Room at the Sands, the Las Vegas Hilton, the Desert Inn and Caesars Palace. A collection of photos from the archives of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority appears below.
A tribute to Bennett will play on the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision screen on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, to celebrate his music. Excerpts from the songs “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Rags to Riches” and “The Best is Yet to Come” will be featured. The shows will be at 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said on Twitter Friday, “My favorite memory of Tony Bennett was when he serenaded me at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health with one of his first songs, and my very favorite, “Because of You!” What a beautiful man and extraordinary artist. He will be missed.”
Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga.