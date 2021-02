LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a threat against a school in Tonopah which is around 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas. They did not identify if the threat involved the elementary or high school.

In response to the threat, all Tonopah schools are going virtual for the day as a precaution. Students have been doing in-person learning at those schools.

Law enforcement is investigating where the threat originated and if there is any validity to it.