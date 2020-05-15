Tonopah residents react to 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Central Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People throughout Nevada and even California woke up to the ground shaking. A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck 35 miles outside of Tonopah around 4 a.m.

US 95 was closed for hours due to a crack in the road but has since reopened after crews made emergency repairs, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

People in Tonopah were shocked by the early morning quake. Many are still checking their homes for damage, including one resident who found several cracks on her house.

“You can see how it cracked right there, all the way down there, right down that way,” explained Jo Eason.

Eason is unable to open the a window in the bedroom and also discovered cracks outside.

Brenda Wilson said her entire house was shaking.

“A lot rattling clanking, and I felt the house move,” recounted Wilson. “And yes, I have never felt, I have felt small ones, but this morning was a doozer.”

Dozens of aftershocks were felt throughout much of the day.

8 News Now did not find any major damage in Tonopah. But as a mining town, there is another concern about the mines. We have not heard yet of any major damage.

Some longtime residents said they never felt an earthquake so intense.