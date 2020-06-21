Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign for use of song at rally

President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Tom Petty’s family is upset with President Trump for using the hit song “I Won’t Back Down” at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

Playing the song prompted the late star’s estate to issue a ‘cease and desist’ notice to Trump’s campaign.

The estate said, “both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind.”

Adding that “Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”

“We believe in America and we believe in democracy, but Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either,” the letter stated.

There has been no response from Trump’s campaign about the song.