‘Tolling of the Bells’ in Las Vegas for victims of 9/11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local firefighters took part in a longtime tradition known as “Tolling of the Bells” to remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred in 2001.

at 6:50 a.m., which was the approximate time the World Trade Center South Tower collapsed, a bell was run in front of Las Vegas Fire Station Five as a tribute. The tribute was transmitted over the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue’s communications channel as well as on their Facebook page.

Also, a special United States flag that once flew over the World Trade Center was hoisted to half-staff on the flagpole in front of the station. There is also a piece of steel from the World Trade Center on display. Every year, the flag is raised and flown over that piece of steel on September 11.

Tolling of the Bells tradition harks back to an earlier time before radio communications existed and firefighters communicated through fire alarm boxes. When a fire alarm was pulled, the signal would go to all stations but would ring a certain number of times to alert the particular station closest to the emergency or event happening. It’s been a tradition to ring the bell in sets of five, three times to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty.