LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you ever wanted to ask our anchors a question?

If you have an issue you want 8 News Now to look into, we will be taking calls next week during the evening newscasts. Anchors will talk to callers on Wednesday, Aug. 17. It’s your chance to let us know what’s going on.

Stay tuned. We’ll update this story at 4 p.m. with the phone number to call.