TODAY: Last chance for Open Enrollment in Nevada Health Link insurance programs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today is the final day for Open Enrollment in health care plans through Nevada Health Link. The deadline is 11:59 p.m., Jan. 15, 2021.

Consumers who enroll by the deadline will have coverage effective Feb. 1, 2021.

To enroll, go to https://enroll.nevadahealthlink.com/hix/ or call 1-800-547-2927. The call center is open until 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, reminds Nevadans they must meet tonight’s deadline for a comprehensive, Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant health plan.

All plans offered through the Exchange cover pre-existing conditions and all COVID-19-related diagnosis and treatment, including COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

Consumers can choose from 50 plans – nearly double the numbers of plans offered last year – from five carriers, including Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), SilverSummit (Ambetter), Anthem HMO Co, Friday Health Plans and SelectHealth. Nevada Health Link also offers 27 dental plans from six dental carriers and has recently partnered with VSP to offer vision plans.

Exchange plans are ideal for those who do not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance. It’s also for people who do not have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans.

Nevada Health Link is working with qualified brokers and navigators to ensure there are plenty of opportunities and methods to enroll in health insurance, including virtual and contactless assistance in various languages, including Spanish, Tagalog and Mandarin, via telephone and online, or in-person, for those who prefer it.