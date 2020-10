VEGAS (October 2, 2020) - The Vegas Golden Knights and adidas unveiled today, October 2, an all-new gold jersey. The gold jersey, which will serve as the team’s official third jersey, will be added to the current rotation with the jersey worn primarily while the team plays its home games at T-Mobile Arena, and the jersey worn in games when the team is on the road.

“The character and qualities of our team’s official third jersey are symbolic of our entire organization, as well as the great city of Las Vegas,” said Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth. “The ideation behind the jersey, which was created and came to life with the help of adidas and support from the NHL, is bold and bright just like the community that we are all proud to call home. It is truly reflective of the sports and entertainment capital of the world and reinforces the Vegas Golden Knights’ push for innovation. The third jersey advances our brand and is the perfect way to represent the pride we all share in being #VegasBorn.”